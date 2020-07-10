Reports on two legislative proposals presented in National Assembly

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Two reports on as many legislative proposals and six periodical reports of various standing committees were presented in the National Assembly on Friday.

A report of Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs on the Loans for Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Purposes (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was presented. Another report of Standing Committee on Law and Justice about the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was also laid in the House.

Both reports were presented in the House by a member of both committee Syed Naveed Qamar.

A total of six periodical reports of Standing Committees on Climate Change, Public Accounts Committee, Defence Production, Human Rights, National food Security and Research and Government Assurances were presented in the House for the period of January June, 2019 as required by rule 234-A of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007.