Reports presented in Senate on increase in prices of LPG, import of vaccines from India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Chairmen of different standing committees Tuesday presented reports in the Senate on different issues including the matter of increase in the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas LPG ), import of vaccines from India and welfare of army personnel, deployed at Siachen.

During proceedings of the Senate, Chairman Standing Committee on Petroleum Senator Mohsin Aziz laid report of the committee on the calling attention notice, moved by Senator Sirajul Haq regarding increase in the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

He also presented report of the Standing Committee on question asked by Senator Kalsoom Perveen regarding gas shortage in the country.

Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice Senator Javed Abbasi presented report of the committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Amendment of Article 198), introduced by him on April 29, 2019.

Chairman Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh presented report of the Standing Committee on the Islamabad Compulsory Vaccination and Protection of Health Workers Bill, 2019, introduced by Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq on March 4, 2019.

Senator Ateeq laid report of the Standing Committee on a point of public importance raised by Senator Dilawar Khan on March 5, 2019, regarding rabies vaccine.

He also presented report of the Standing Committee on the question asked by Senator Abdul Rehman Malik on April 26, 2019 regarding the quantity and value in Pakistani rupees of medicines and vaccines being imported from India on monthly basis.

The report of the Standing Committee on the question asked by Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi on May 7, 2019, regarding the amount allocated and released for Frontier Constabulary (FC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the current fiscal year with head wise break up.

The report of the Standing Committee on Federal education and Professional Training was presented on the maintenance and welfare of old parents and senior citizens bill, 2019. The bill was introduced by Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad on April 29, 2019.

Chairman Standing Committee on Communications Senator Hidayatullah moved a motion regarding report of the Standing Committee on a point of public importance regarding payment to the land owners, whose land was acquired for the construction of road from Kaghan to Babu Sar Top.

The matter was presented before the House on June 14, 2019 and now the House considered and adopted report on it.

During proceedings of the Senate, Chairman Standing Committee on Defence Senator Waleed Iqbal presented report of the committee on a point of public importance raised by Senator Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini on September 18, regarding reinstatement of four persons from Balochistan in the survey of Pakistan.

He also presented report of the committee on a point of public importance raised by Senator Muhammad Ali Khan Saif on November 11, 2018 regarding the welfareof army personnel deployed at Siachen.

The House prayed for the mother of Chief Minister Balochistan Mehmood Khan.