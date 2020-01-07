Representative of civil society demands for the rights of street labor children

The representative of the civil society Tuesday demanded of the quarter concerned to pay attention to the street labor children who were in labor sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The representative of the civil society Tuesday demanded of the quarter concerned to pay attention to the street labor children who were in labor sector.

An official of Aghosh NGO, Owais Khan said that most of the children are working in workshops, hotels and on different shops adding that they need to be admitted in school with proper care.

He said these poor children were the most neglected segment of society and their parents due to poverty so this issue need to be addressed.

He said that the number of labor children is increasing day by day in the country which need to be addressed.

He said that countrywide, more than 150 million children work to support their families, Child labor is a direct consequence of poverty he sated.

He requested to authority concerned to pay attention to this long pending issue to get rid of the social evil.

When contacted to official from Ministry of Human Rights, he said that Ministry has drafted the bill to protect their rights and to set them in proper frame.