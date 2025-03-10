Representative of various Bars calls on CJP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Representatives from the High Court Bar Associations of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Bahawalpur, along with the District Bar Association Sargodha, met with the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr Justice Yahya Afridi, at the Supreme Court premises, here, Monday.

The Chief Justice welcomed the delegation and emphasized the indispensable role of the bar in the judicial system. He reiterated that the dispensation of justice is a collaborative effort, requiring the cooperation of the legal fraternity.

He assured the delegations that legal practitioners have been actively engaged in decision-making processes, including representation on a provincial basis in the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan. Additionally, a dedicated slot has been allocated for bar councils to contribute their insights and expertise.

During the meeting, the Chief Justice shared the draft agenda for the upcoming National Judicial Policy Making Committee (NJPMC) meeting, which serves as a pivotal judicial policy making forum attended by all Chief Justices. He invited the delegation to provide their feedback and suggestions to ensure impactful and effective policy decisions.

In a bid to strengthen legal education and professional development, the Chief Justice encouraged the delegation to benefit from the online courses offered by the Federal Judicial academy (FJA) under its Continuing Legal Education (CLE) initiative.

He also apprised them of the Access to Justice Development Fund (AJDF), which offers financial assistance to legal practitioners, particularly for research-based initiatives. He urged the legal fraternity to apply for support under this initiative, which aims to enhance the legal profession by promoting justice and ensuring equitable access to legal resources.

Addressing concerns regarding communication gaps between the bar and bench in Lahore, the Chief Justice acknowledged the issue and assured the delegation that the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court is actively looking into the matter.

The delegation extended an invitation to the Chief Justice to visit the District Bars. In response, he reaffirmed his commitment to engaging with the legal community, prioritizing visits to remote and underdeveloped areas. However, he assured the delegation that he would visit their Bar at an appropriate time.