Representatives Directed To Ensure Presence In Offices For Public Facilitation

Published March 28, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali has directed elected local government representatives to ensure their presence in their offices for public facilitation.

He was talking to a delegation of local government representatives at his residence here on Tuesday.

He said that local government representatives should ensure their presence in offices at 8:00 PM.

He said that local government representatives should work in liaison with people keeping in view their expectations and problems. He also directed to take action against those officials found guilty of ignoring their responsibilities.

