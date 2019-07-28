Representatives from Chinese textile companies meet Mian Aslam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :A delegation of representatives from China's top textile companies met Provincial Minister for Industry, Trade, Information & Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal here on Sunday.

The objective of the meeting was their keen interest in developing business in the textile sector of Punjab that would change the economic landscape of the country.

Head of the Chinese companies showed a keen interest in making investments in the textile sector of Punjab. They said that Punjab was a very attractive place for investment and our companies will invest here.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal welcomed the delegation and said that the incumbent government was focusing on promoting export-led industry and import substitution for sustained economic growth. He stated that China can help increase Pakistan's exports by relocating export-oriented industries and initiating joint ventures in various fields.

He said that this would boost industrial cooperation besides strengthening the bilateral economic partnership between the two countries. While talking to media, Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade said that textile sector is a big sector of Pakistan and there are vast opportunities of investment in this sector.

Special economic zones are being set up in various parts of the province and Chinese investors may invest in these special economic zones. "We want to take benefits from Chinese technology and enhance industrial cooperation between the two countries." He told that these companies had also met with Prime Minister and briefed him about their investment projects.

He said that efforts of Prime Minister for bringing investment in Pakistan are yielding positive results and big number of foreign investors coming here for investment.

He said a garment city over 400-acre land is being established at Kasur road, a Chinese company China Railway will invest 500 million Dollars in this garment city which will produce 3000 job opportunities. He said that investors of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Qatar and from other countries are investing in special economic zones. New investment is the hope of a bright future of Pakistan.

Steps are being taken for ease of doing business.

Answering a question, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that we did not forbid anyone to hold meeting but there is the decision of High Court which prohibited to take procession on Mall Road.

"We cannot allow to create problems for the people by blocking roads with few people," he said.

He said that opposition can protest if it has any objection on the working of PTI government but no one will be allowed to make speech against Pakistan and its institutions.

Later, Provincial Minister visited model bazaar Gulshan Ravi and reviewed the arrangements and checked the prices and quality of the essential items. He said that model bazaars have been set up to provide daily use items at subsidized rates. He directed to monitor the model bazaars regularly.

Commissioner Lahore division was also accompanied the Minister.