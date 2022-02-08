Representatives from 'TAWAL' and 'AWAL' telecom visit PTA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Senior representatives from Saudi ICT infrastructure company, 'TAWAL' and Pakistani Telecom infrastructure operator, 'AWAL Telecom' here on Tuesday visited the PTA Headquarters.

Chief International Officer Tawal, Emmanuel Leonard, CEO Awal Telecom Akbar Shaukat, Mark Courtney, and Marius Armeanca met with Chairman PTA, Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) and discussed establishing ICT infrastructure services in the country under Telecom Tower Provider (TTP) license, said a news release.

During the meeting, investment opportunities were discussed which will enable the ICT sector to adopt the latest technologies.