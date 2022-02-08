UrduPoint.com

Representatives From 'TAWAL' And 'AWAL' Telecom Visit PTA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Representatives from 'TAWAL' and 'AWAL' telecom visit PTA

Senior representatives from Saudi ICT infrastructure company, 'TAWAL' and Pakistani Telecom infrastructure operator, 'AWAL Telecom' here on Tuesday visited the PTA Headquarters

Chief International Officer Tawal, Emmanuel Leonard, CEO Awal Telecom Akbar Shaukat, Mark Courtney, and Marius Armeanca met with Chairman PTA, Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) and discussed establishing ICT infrastructure services in the country under Telecom Tower Provider (TTP) license, said a news release.

During the meeting, investment opportunities were discussed which will enable the ICT sector to adopt the latest technologies.

