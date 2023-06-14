UrduPoint.com

Representatives Of Business Community Call On Bilawal

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Representatives of business community call on Bilawal

Several representatives of businessmen and traders called on Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman and Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Several representatives of businessmen and traders called on Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman and Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, here on Wednesday.

The business community and the PPP leader discussed the situation of economy in the country.

Punjab Minister for Industries and Deen Group chairman S.M. Tanveer, United Business Group chairman and former president Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), former presidents of Federation of Chamber of Commerce Industry (FPCCI) Abdul Rauf Alam and Daro Khan, LCCI president Kashif Anwar, Khyber Chamber and Industry president Jawad Kazmi and several divisional representatives of the business community met the PPP chairman.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Business Chamber Pakistan Peoples Party Commerce Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Commissioner directs to make DPS campuses function ..

Commissioner directs to make DPS campuses functional

3 minutes ago
 BIPARJOY cyclone may hit Keti Bandar at 1100 hours ..

BIPARJOY cyclone may hit Keti Bandar at 1100 hours on Thursday: Sherry Rehman

4 minutes ago
 UN rights chief calls for action to enable 'equal, ..

UN rights chief calls for action to enable 'equal, meaningful' participation of ..

4 minutes ago
 Stock markets mixed ahead of Fed rate decision

Stock markets mixed ahead of Fed rate decision

3 minutes ago
 Russian, Indian Investment Bodies Agree to Jointly ..

Russian, Indian Investment Bodies Agree to Jointly Work on Developing Bilateral ..

4 minutes ago
 Sberbank Suggests Easing Curbs on Cash Exports Fro ..

Sberbank Suggests Easing Curbs on Cash Exports From Russia

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.