Representatives of business community call on Bilawal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Several representatives of businessmen and traders called on Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman and Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, here on Wednesday.

The business community and the PPP leader discussed the situation of economy in the country.

Punjab Minister for Industries and Deen Group chairman S.M. Tanveer, United Business Group chairman and former president Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), former presidents of Federation of Chamber of Commerce Industry (FPCCI) Abdul Rauf Alam and Daro Khan, LCCI president Kashif Anwar, Khyber Chamber and Industry president Jawad Kazmi and several divisional representatives of the business community met the PPP chairman.