Representatives of civil society for addressing issues of skilled women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The representatives of civil society Wednesday demanded of the quarters concerned to set up a central regulatory body to address the issues of rural skilled women and settlement of their wages matters.

They were of the view that poor skilled women sent their skilled work to urban markets to earn livelihood for their families but due to absence of a regulatory system they had to face discrimination and low wages despite heavy work load.

Unfortunately owners of shopping centres displayed their beautiful handmade embroideries, jewellery etc and collected huge money but these skilled women received meagre amount of their work, Rabia Tasneem, a head of civil society organization said.

She added even their work was displayed at different exhibitions inside and outside the country to show as local culture but they could not get any financial benefit of all such practices.

Sometimes, they face challenges in finding access to appropriate market or getting reasonable price of their work.

Surraya Bibi, a rural women said, "I need proper earning for my dependents through my art work, but I always failed to get appropriate amount from those who purchased my handmade things.

" She said that there should be a regulatory body to address these issues for further promotion of their work besides creating more opportunities for other rural women to start their work.

Sameen Baig from Aurat Foundation said that they were not being paid enough of their work in market despite their hard work, which she termed a discouraging attitude.

She said that these challenges could be addressed by commercializing the work of rural skilled women and fixing a minimum wages for them besides providing skill training.

She said that the art of rural women were the real assets of country's culture but they have been facing hurdles for getting suitable price of their work.

She asked the authority concerned to create more work opportunities for them so that they could get better wages according to their skills.

When contacted, an official from Ministry of Human Rights said that they were working on the issue as they got notice of this issue which is unattended since long.

He said that the ministry will form a mechanism to ensure that they were getting minimum wages of their work without any aspect of exploitation and living a comfortable life.

