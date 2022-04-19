Representatives of Gujar Khan Bar witness National Assembly proceedings

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Bar Association of Gujar Khan's representatives Tuesday visited the National Assembly and witnessed its proceedings.

As National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf announced their presence in the guests' gallery, the parliamentarians welcomed them by thumping desks.