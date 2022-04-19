UrduPoint.com

Representatives Of Gujar Khan Bar Witness National Assembly Proceedings

Published April 19, 2022

Representatives of Gujar Khan Bar witness National Assembly proceedings

Bar Association of Gujar Khan's representatives Tuesday visited the National Assembly and witnessed its proceedings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Bar Association of Gujar Khan's representatives Tuesday visited the National Assembly and witnessed its proceedings.

As National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf announced their presence in the guests' gallery, the parliamentarians welcomed them by thumping desks.

