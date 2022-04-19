Representatives Of Gujar Khan Witness NA Proceeding
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 04:09 PM
Bar Association of Gujar Khan's representatives Tuesday visited the National Assembly and witnessed its proceedings
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Bar Association of Gujar Khan's representatives Tuesday visited the National Assembly and witnessed its proceedings.
Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf announced their presence in the guests' gallery, parliamentarians welcomed them by thumping desk.