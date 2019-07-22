UrduPoint.com
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham Calls On Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 09:49 PM

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham calls on Prime Minister

Leading Republican Senator Lindsey Graham called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Pakistan House. Senator Graham chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee and is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee

Washington (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd July, 2019) Leading Republican Senator Lindsey Graham called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Pakistan House. Senator Graham chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee and is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.The Prime Minister and Senator Graham discussed bilateral relations and the regional situation.

The Prime Minister appreciated Senator Graham's efforts and support for strengthening Pakistan-U.S relations.Prime Minister Khan apprised the Senator of his Government's development and economic priorities.

He said Pakistan desired a broad based relationship with the United States that safeguarded the two countries' interests and promoted win-win cooperation in areas ranging from the economy to trade and investment to energy and education.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan had paid a high price because of instability in Afghanistan.

Pakistan desired peace in Afghanistan and was fully committed to working with the United States in achieving a political settlement in Afghanistan.Senator Graham agreed with the Prime Minister that sustained and high-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States were to the two countries' mutual advantage.

He appreciated Pakistan's support for the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan. Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, and Ambassador Asad M. Khan were also present in the meeting.

