Request for Dr. Maha’s exhumation for post mortem allowed

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2020) The judicial magistrate South has allowed exhumation of Dr. Maha Shah for post mortem, observing that it would not intervene in the ongoing investigation by the prosecution.

The court directed the authorities concerned for implementing all regulations of exhumation and post mortem, a local tv reported.

The police had earlier decided to take court permission for exhumation of Dr. Maha Shah’s body for conducting post mortem again after declaring the previous medical report “wrong”. According to the investigator, 9mm pistol was used to shot her head from the right hand, whereas, the medical report stated the bullet shot from the left hand.

The police had claimed that the medico-legal officer (MLO) had released her medical report without conducting a post mortem.

Police stated that a clear picture of the case would be clear after conducting post mortem of the deceased woman. For this purpose, the court permission was sought for exhumation.

Dr. Maha Shah who was doctor allegedly ended her on August 19 by committing suicide in Defence area of the metropolis city. She had locked herself in the washroom and committed suicide by shooting towards her head.

The victim, according to the police, was unmarried and recently rented a house in Defence area of the city. She originally belonged to Mirpurkhas and was living currently with her parents and younger siblings- two sisters and a brother.