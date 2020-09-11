UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Request For Dr. Maha’s Exhumation For Post Mortem Allowed

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 58 seconds ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 02:26 PM

Request for Dr. Maha’s exhumation for post mortem allowed

The court has directed the authorities concerned for implementing all regulations of exhumation and most mortem.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2020) The judicial magistrate South has allowed exhumation of Dr. Maha Shah for post mortem, observing that it would not intervene in the ongoing investigation by the prosecution.

The court directed the authorities concerned for implementing all regulations of exhumation and post mortem, a local tv reported.

The police had earlier decided to take court permission for exhumation of Dr. Maha Shah’s body for conducting post mortem again after declaring the previous medical report “wrong”. According to the investigator, 9mm pistol was used to shot her head from the right hand, whereas, the medical report stated the bullet shot from the left hand.

The police had claimed that the medico-legal officer (MLO) had released her medical report without conducting a post mortem.

Police stated that a clear picture of the case would be clear after conducting post mortem of the deceased woman. For this purpose, the court permission was sought for exhumation.

Dr. Maha Shah who was doctor allegedly ended her on August 19 by committing suicide in Defence area of the metropolis city. She had locked herself in the washroom and committed suicide by shooting towards her head.

The victim, according to the police, was unmarried and recently rented a house in Defence area of the city. She originally belonged to Mirpurkhas and was living currently with her parents and younger siblings- two sisters and a brother.

Related Topics

Police Doctor Suicide August Women Post TV All From Court

Recent Stories

PHA renovating parks in faisalabad

3 seconds ago

Germany to Deliver Aid to Moria Camp in Greece, Fo ..

4 seconds ago

Biden Vows to Be Transparent About Health If Elect ..

6 seconds ago

‘Means, I should consider it "No" ’

25 minutes ago

UAE heads the 36th meeting of GCC Traffic Departm ..

28 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz shares heartfelt note on 2nd death an ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.