Request made for declaring two localities of Siwalik Hills as `Fossil Park'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Prominent zoologist, Muhammad Sarwar has made a request for declaring two localities of Siwalik Hills as `Fossil Park' for highlighting historical importance of the region at international level besides facilitating students and researchers in completion of their tasks.

Siwalik Hills straddle between Jehlum and Chakwal districts and were famous world over for presence of centuries old remains of animals and plants, he added.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Muhammad Sarwar who was doing Phd on Wolf said that Tatroot and Hasinoot localities of Jehlum and Chakwal districts be declared as Fossil Park because of the rich historical background of the areas.

He also demanded construction of a library and a research center within the premises of Fossil Park for display of ancient remains of animals and plants discovered in the region.

These fossils were found in all the four provinces of Pakistan, but there presence in this region of Siwalik Hills was in abundance.

Sharing details of Siwalik Hills, also known as foot hills of Himalaya, Sarwar said the region was divided into three categories including Lower Siwalik, middle Siwalik and Upper Siwalik.

The Lower Siwalik, he added, contains fossils of Kamlian Formation which were considered to be around 14.2 million to 18.4 million years old.

The Middle Siwalik belongs to Nagri Formation which was considered to be around 10.

1 to 11.2 million years old.

Similarly in Upper Siwalik, fossils of Tatrot Formation were found which were around 2.5 million to 3.5 million years old.

The fossils found in the region were being researched by British scholars and present day researchers, starting from 1910.

The foreign researcher also took along with them fossils found from this region and that is why fossils of Siwalik Hills were being found in libraries of America, United Kingdom, France and Germany, Sarwar informed.

In Pakistan these fossils were found in libraries of prominent universities and museum in different cities.

Among these fossils some items were also of public importance like a ten feet long elephant teeth found from Tatroot area in year 2003.

This teeth belonged to extinguished elephant specie of Anancus Sivalenin and was displayed at an Abu Bakkar Fossils Display center.

Prime Minister, Imran Khan was also briefed about this discovery of elephant teeth during his visit to Padahari area in Jehlum district.

Apart of it Prime Minister was also briefed about some fossils discovered from Tatroot and Hasinoot areas which has the potential of making more discoveries if research work continued.

Muhammad Sarwar reiterated his request for declaring both Tatroot and Hasinoot as Fossil Park for exploring the potential of the area besides highlighting its importance at national as well as international level.