UrduPoint.com

Request Made For Declaring Two Localities Of Siwalik Hills As `Fossil Park'

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 08:24 PM

Request made for declaring two localities of Siwalik Hills as `Fossil Park'

Prominent zoologist, Muhammad Sarwar has made a request for declaring two localities of Siwalik Hills as `Fossil Park' for highlighting historical importance of the region at international level besides facilitating students and researchers in completion of their tasks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Prominent zoologist, Muhammad Sarwar has made a request for declaring two localities of Siwalik Hills as `Fossil Park' for highlighting historical importance of the region at international level besides facilitating students and researchers in completion of their tasks.

Siwalik Hills straddle between Jehlum and Chakwal districts and were famous world over for presence of centuries old remains of animals and plants, he added.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Muhammad Sarwar who was doing Phd on Wolf said that Tatroot and Hasinoot localities of Jehlum and Chakwal districts be declared as Fossil Park because of the rich historical background of the areas.

He also demanded construction of a library and a research center within the premises of Fossil Park for display of ancient remains of animals and plants discovered in the region.

These fossils were found in all the four provinces of Pakistan, but there presence in this region of Siwalik Hills was in abundance.

Sharing details of Siwalik Hills, also known as foot hills of Himalaya, Sarwar said the region was divided into three categories including Lower Siwalik, middle Siwalik and Upper Siwalik.

The Lower Siwalik, he added, contains fossils of Kamlian Formation which were considered to be around 14.2 million to 18.4 million years old.

The Middle Siwalik belongs to Nagri Formation which was considered to be around 10.

1 to 11.2 million years old.

Similarly in Upper Siwalik, fossils of Tatrot Formation were found which were around 2.5 million to 3.5 million years old.

The fossils found in the region were being researched by British scholars and present day researchers, starting from 1910.

The foreign researcher also took along with them fossils found from this region and that is why fossils of Siwalik Hills were being found in libraries of America, United Kingdom, France and Germany, Sarwar informed.

In Pakistan these fossils were found in libraries of prominent universities and museum in different cities.

Among these fossils some items were also of public importance like a ten feet long elephant teeth found from Tatroot area in year 2003.

This teeth belonged to extinguished elephant specie of Anancus Sivalenin and was displayed at an Abu Bakkar Fossils Display center.

Prime Minister, Imran Khan was also briefed about this discovery of elephant teeth during his visit to Padahari area in Jehlum district.

Apart of it Prime Minister was also briefed about some fossils discovered from Tatroot and Hasinoot areas which has the potential of making more discoveries if research work continued.

Muhammad Sarwar reiterated his request for declaring both Tatroot and Hasinoot as Fossil Park for exploring the potential of the area besides highlighting its importance at national as well as international level.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World France Visit Germany United Kingdom Chakwal All From Million

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Deputy Minister of Fore ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

14 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abh ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abha Airport with two explosive d ..

44 minutes ago
 DC Khyber reviews arrangements for anti- Measles/R ..

DC Khyber reviews arrangements for anti- Measles/Rubella virus campaign

1 minute ago
 Shopkeepers affected due to anti-encroachment camp ..

Shopkeepers affected due to anti-encroachment campaign meet Admin Karachi

1 minute ago
 Sindh govt declares vaccination mandatory for IX t ..

Sindh govt declares vaccination mandatory for IX to XII students

1 minute ago
 SAU donates saplings to Edhi Foundation

SAU donates saplings to Edhi Foundation

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.