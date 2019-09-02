UrduPoint.com
Res Cross Should Be Requested To Send Food, Medicines To IOK: Rehman Malik

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:13 PM

Senator Rehman Malik Monday suggested that Pakistan should request the World Red Cross to dispatch medicines and food to the innocent Kashmiris trapped under curfew and communication blackout in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Senator Rehman Malik Monday suggested that Pakistan should request the World Red Cross to dispatch medicines and food to the innocent Kashmiris trapped under curfew and communication blackout in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Speaking at the meeting of Senate's Standing Committee on Information Technology chaired by Senator Rubina Khalid, Rehman Malik said, "We want to send a strong message to the world that Pakistanis are standing with their Kashmir brethren and we will raise and condemn Indian atrocities at every platform.

" He said today was the 29th day of curfew and communication lockdown by the Indian fascist regime in the IOK. Kashmiris, who had been locked down in their homes, were unable to approach hospitals for treatment, while due to shortage of medicines, the deaths of people were increasing with each passing day, he added.

"Today the occupied Jammu and Kashmir has become the world's biggest prison," he added.

He regretted that the world was silent over worst human rights violations in the IOK.

