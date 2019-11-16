Resce1122 provides first aid to 750 players, organizers in 33rd National Games

Rescue1122 provided first aid treatment to players and organizers participated in 33rd National Games which concluded here Saturday

In a statement, Director General Rescue1122 Dr. Khateer Ahmed informed that Rescue1122 established medical camps during 33rd National Games in different localities of the province including Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Abbottabad and Jamrud area of Khyber district.

He said these medical camps were facilitated with emergency medical busses, ambulances, and motorcycle firefighters.

He said that during 33rd National Games, Rescue1122 was shifted only 10 critical injured to hospital however more than 750 players, organizers and others were provided help and treatment on the spot.

Dr. Khateer said that Rescue1122 was providing best and timely medical facility to masses and would continue help people in future.