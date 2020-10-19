UrduPoint.com
Rescu1122 Holds First-aid Training For Students

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 10:23 PM

Rescu1122 holds first-aid training for students

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue1122 Monday organized first-aid training for the students of Government Higher Secondary School Nawagai, tehsil Barikot of Swat district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue1122 Monday organized first-aid training for the students of Government Higher Secondary school Nawagai, tehsil Barikot of Swat district.

The objective of the training was to train students for providing first-aid facilities to injure or burn persons before arriving rescue services in case of any emergency.

The students were also imparted various techniques for fire extinguishing to minimize human lives losses in fire eruption incidents. The students were also trained regarding standard operating procedures of coronavirus and how to tackle with patients of this pandemic.

The training was organized on the directives of Director General Rescue1122, District Emergency Officer Swat Imran Khan and Incharge Barikot Station Amir Khan supervised the training.

On the occasion Rescue1122 jawans briefed teachers and students about the services of Rescu1122 and informed that all the services have been provided to masses free-of-cost. They urged the participants to call1122 in case of any mishap.

