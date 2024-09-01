Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Addressed 576 Emergencies Amid High Call Volume
Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Sunday successfully managed 576 emergency situations during the month of August. This was disclosed in monthly performance report for the month of August 2024, released here Sunday.
The monthly report reveals that Rescue 1122 received a total of 36,780 calls during the month. Among these, 20,765 calls were classified as unnecessary, and 15,439 were drop calls.
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad provided crucial emergency services across a variety of incidents. The team's average response time remained 6 minutes and 50 seconds, ensuring timely and professional assistance.
According to the monthly report, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad provided medical assistance during 51 road traffic accidents, 467 medical emergencies, 7 fire incidents, 38 other emergencies (recovery operations).
During the month of August 5 people lost their lives in various incidents.
607 people were affected by these emergencies. Of these, 576 were rescued and given first aid before being shifted to the hospitals.
Additionally, the referral ambulance service conducted 170 emergency transfers. Out of these, 167 patients were moved to hospitals within the district, while 3 patients were transferred to facilities outside the district for advanced treatment.
