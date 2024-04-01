Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Attends 381 Emergencies In March 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2024 | 08:06 PM
Under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad responded to 381 emergencies during the month of March, this was disclosed by Rescue 1122 Abbottabad, in a monthly performance report
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad responded to 381 emergencies during the month of March, this was disclosed by Rescue 1122 Abbottabad, in a monthly performance report.
Rescue 1122 received 33,925 calls, out of which 15,821 were deemed unnecessary, and 17,723 calls were dropped.
The spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Sajid Iqbal, said that among the calls received, 381 individuals were attended and timely response was given to them in a professional manner. Unfortunately, four people have lost their lives during these emergencies.
According to the details of monthly report, Rescue 1122 provided services during 36 road traffic accidents, 308 medical emergencies, 14 fire incidents, and 17 other emergency situations (recovery) during the month.
Out of the 381 persons affected, 380 were successfully rescued and transferred to hospitals after receiving initial medical assistance.
Moreover, through Rescue 1122 Abbottabad's referral ambulance service, 125 emergency cases from one hospital to another were transferred, ensuring the best treatment facilities within the district's hospitals, with one patient being transferred outside the district.
Recent Stories
IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan envoy attends ceremony to honour victims of Moscow terror attack
Eid preparations peak with commencement of last ashra of Ramzan
Youm-e-Ali observed with religious fervour in Khairpur
Baluchistan Board offers free online verification of student records for IBCC at ..
SEPA asks banks to combat air, noise pollution caused by generators
India's ultra-rich are growing, a worrying sign of inequality: Global Times
AC Usta Muhammad trying to provide facilities to people in Ramadan
More than 200 faithful sit for Aitkaf in Allah Wali Masjid
“Salam Sanitation” Day observed
Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq preserves ruling on adjournment mot ..
23 traders fined Rs 37,500 during crackdown
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhry7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy attends ceremony to honour victims of Moscow terror attack7 minutes ago
-
Eid preparations peak with commencement of last ashra of Ramzan7 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Ali observed with religious fervour in Khairpur7 minutes ago
-
Baluchistan Board offers free online verification of student records for IBCC attestation7 minutes ago
-
SEPA asks banks to combat air, noise pollution caused by generators6 minutes ago
-
AC Usta Muhammad trying to provide facilities to people in Ramadan10 minutes ago
-
More than 200 faithful sit for Aitkaf in Allah Wali Masjid10 minutes ago
-
“Salam Sanitation” Day observed10 minutes ago
-
Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq preserves ruling on adjournment motion submission10 minutes ago
-
23 traders fined Rs 37,500 during crackdown6 minutes ago
-
43 kanals state land retrieved on Ombudsman’s order6 minutes ago