Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Attends 381 Emergencies In March 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2024 | 08:06 PM

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad attends 381 emergencies in March 2024

Under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad responded to 381 emergencies during the month of March, this was disclosed by Rescue 1122 Abbottabad, in a monthly performance report

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad responded to 381 emergencies during the month of March, this was disclosed by Rescue 1122 Abbottabad, in a monthly performance report.

Rescue 1122 received 33,925 calls, out of which 15,821 were deemed unnecessary, and 17,723 calls were dropped.

The spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Sajid Iqbal, said that among the calls received, 381 individuals were attended and timely response was given to them in a professional manner. Unfortunately, four people have lost their lives during these emergencies.

According to the details of monthly report, Rescue 1122 provided services during 36 road traffic accidents, 308 medical emergencies, 14 fire incidents, and 17 other emergency situations (recovery) during the month.

Out of the 381 persons affected, 380 were successfully rescued and transferred to hospitals after receiving initial medical assistance.

Moreover, through Rescue 1122 Abbottabad's referral ambulance service, 125 emergency cases from one hospital to another were transferred, ensuring the best treatment facilities within the district's hospitals, with one patient being transferred outside the district.

Related Topics

Fire Abbottabad Road Traffic March Rescue 1122 From Best

Recent Stories

IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhry

IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhry

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan envoy attends ceremony to honour victims ..

Pakistan envoy attends ceremony to honour victims of Moscow terror attack

7 minutes ago
 Eid preparations peak with commencement of last as ..

Eid preparations peak with commencement of last ashra of Ramzan

7 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Ali observed with religious fervour in Khai ..

Youm-e-Ali observed with religious fervour in Khairpur

7 minutes ago
 Baluchistan Board offers free online verification ..

Baluchistan Board offers free online verification of student records for IBCC at ..

7 minutes ago
 SEPA asks banks to combat air, noise pollution cau ..

SEPA asks banks to combat air, noise pollution caused by generators

6 minutes ago
India's ultra-rich are growing, a worrying sign of ..

India's ultra-rich are growing, a worrying sign of inequality: Global Times

6 minutes ago
 AC Usta Muhammad trying to provide facilities to p ..

AC Usta Muhammad trying to provide facilities to people in Ramadan

10 minutes ago
 More than 200 faithful sit for Aitkaf in Allah Wal ..

More than 200 faithful sit for Aitkaf in Allah Wali Masjid

10 minutes ago
 “Salam Sanitation” Day observed

“Salam Sanitation” Day observed

10 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq prese ..

Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq preserves ruling on adjournment mot ..

10 minutes ago
 23 traders fined Rs 37,500 during crackdown

23 traders fined Rs 37,500 during crackdown

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan