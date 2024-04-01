Rescue 1122 Abbottabad attends 381 emergencies in March 2024

Under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad responded to 381 emergencies during the month of March, this was disclosed by Rescue 1122 Abbottabad, in a monthly performance report

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad responded to 381 emergencies during the month of March, this was disclosed by Rescue 1122 Abbottabad, in a monthly performance report.

Rescue 1122 received 33,925 calls, out of which 15,821 were deemed unnecessary, and 17,723 calls were dropped.

The spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Sajid Iqbal, said that among the calls received, 381 individuals were attended and timely response was given to them in a professional manner. Unfortunately, four people have lost their lives during these emergencies.

According to the details of monthly report, Rescue 1122 provided services during 36 road traffic accidents, 308 medical emergencies, 14 fire incidents, and 17 other emergency situations (recovery) during the month.

Out of the 381 persons affected, 380 were successfully rescued and transferred to hospitals after receiving initial medical assistance.

Moreover, through Rescue 1122 Abbottabad's referral ambulance service, 125 emergency cases from one hospital to another were transferred, ensuring the best treatment facilities within the district's hospitals, with one patient being transferred outside the district.