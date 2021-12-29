Rescue 1122 Abbottabad continues to facilitate masses during year 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Five stations of Rescue 1122 district Abbottabad including Nathiagali have provided 5537 health services during the previous year, this was disclosed in the performance report for the year 2021.

According to the report, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad has responded to 447 traffic accidents and provided medical services to the injured. mobile teams have provided first aid to the accident injuries and many of them were also shifted to different hospitals of Abbottabad where 44 severe injured in different cases have lost lives.

During the year 2021 Rescue 1122 Abbottabad also provided services to the 4238 medical emergencies in 5537 emergencies, 218 fire incidents, 4 drowning incidents, while 28 people were being provided medical and other services.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad has also provided first aid to 4238 while 1764 injured and other medical emergencies patients were shifted to various hospitals wherein owing to the various referral emergencies the rescue staff has shifted 170 people were shifted other districts and 1594 were shifted to the various hospitals of the district Abbottabad hospitals.

Rescue 1122 also provided different services in 426 assorted incidents and remained busy throughout the year to facilitate the masses of the district. 636097 people of district Abbottabad contacted Rescue 1122 where unfortunately 586740 people inquired about services and for help.

Joining hands with other departments to fight against the outbreak of COVID-19, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad has also performed duties of disinfection and chlorination of various public places and roads of the district.

Rescue 1122 also launched an awareness campaign about Coronavirus and conducted lectures at schools, colleges and other educational institutions of the district.