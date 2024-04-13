Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Demonstrates Exemplary Performance During Eid-ul-Fitr

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2024 | 06:43 PM

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad has showcased exemplary performance during the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr by providing crucial services to the community

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Rescue 1122 Abbottabad has showcased exemplary performance during the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr by providing crucial services to the community.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad ensured prompt and optimal services to the public. Following the directives of Director General Dr. Ayaz, District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak suspended the leaves of staff members to ensure uninterrupted assistance during the festive period.

Spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Sajid Iqbal here on Saturday highlighted that instructions were issued to establish medical camps at various tourist destinations, enhancing accessibility to medical aid.

District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak told that Rescue 1122 provided international standard facilities during Eid-ul-Fitr, addressing a variety of emergencies including 7 traffic accidents, one fire incident and 13 medical emergencies. Over 30 individuals received medical assistance during this period, with 4 patients and injured individuals transferred to local hospitals for further treatment via Rescue Ambulance services.

The dedication and efficiency demonstrated by Rescue 1122 Abbottabad underscore their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community, particularly during times of celebration and heightened activities

