Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Finalizes Emergency Plan For PMA Passing Out Parade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad finalizes emergency plan for PMA passing out parade

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Rescue 1122 Abbottabad has finalized a comprehensive emergency response plan ahead of the Pakistan Military academy (PMA) Passing Out Parade.

The preparations were reviewed in a special meeting held at the district office, chaired by District Emergency Officer Jan Muhammad Afridi.The meeting was attended by Emergency Officer Fahad Ali Masood, Station House Incharges, the Control Room Incharge, and other key operational staff.

During the session, officials were briefed on the strategic deployment and readiness measures to ensure a swift response in case of any emergency during the high-profile event.

To ensure maximum preparedness, Director General Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Fahad, has canceled all scheduled leaves of Rescue personnel across the district. All staff have been instructed to remain present at their designated stations during the parade.

District Emergency Officer Jan Muhammad Afridi has placed the entire department on high alert and directed teams to be stationed at critical points throughout the area.

He emphasized that Rescue 1122 personnel will remain fully prepared to handle any unforeseen situation professionally and efficiently.

Recent Stories

Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, ..

Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets

2 hours ago
 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill fac ..

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Tu ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye

2 hours ago
 ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM ..

ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

2 hours ago
 TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by D ..

TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design

5 hours ago
 Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab O ..

Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..

5 hours ago
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems ..

HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

9 hours ago
 PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshaw ..

PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets

18 hours ago
 Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars ..

Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"

18 hours ago
 Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan