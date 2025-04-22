Rescue 1122 Abbottabad finalizes emergency plan for PMA passing out parade

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Rescue 1122 Abbottabad has finalized a comprehensive emergency response plan ahead of the Pakistan Military academy (PMA) Passing Out Parade.

The preparations were reviewed in a special meeting held at the district office, chaired by District Emergency Officer Jan Muhammad Afridi.The meeting was attended by Emergency Officer Fahad Ali Masood, Station House Incharges, the Control Room Incharge, and other key operational staff.

During the session, officials were briefed on the strategic deployment and readiness measures to ensure a swift response in case of any emergency during the high-profile event.

To ensure maximum preparedness, Director General Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Fahad, has canceled all scheduled leaves of Rescue personnel across the district. All staff have been instructed to remain present at their designated stations during the parade.

District Emergency Officer Jan Muhammad Afridi has placed the entire department on high alert and directed teams to be stationed at critical points throughout the area.

He emphasized that Rescue 1122 personnel will remain fully prepared to handle any unforeseen situation professionally and efficiently.