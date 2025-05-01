Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Handles 520 Emergencies In April

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2025 | 06:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Rescue 1122 Abbottabad responded to 520 emergency incidents during the month of April 2025, this was disclosed in the monthly performance report issued by District Emergency Officer Jan Muhammad Afridi.

The operations were carried out under the guidance of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Fahad and Regional Director Operations North Arshad Iqbal.

According to the report, Rescue 1122 received a total of 35,485 calls in April. However, 23,594 of these were classified as unnecessary, while 11,371 were dropped calls. Despite the high volume of non-actionable calls, the department maintained an average response time of just seven minutes, delivering prompt and professional assistance to those in need.

DEO Jan Muhammad Afridi noted that the emergency teams provided on-site support and first aid to 452 individuals before transporting them to hospitals.

These responses included medical emergencies, road traffic accidents, fire-related incidents, and other urgent situations such as recovery operations. Sadly, nine lives were lost in the reported emergencies, while a total of 520 individuals were directly affected.

The report also highlighted the continued effectiveness of the referral ambulance service, which facilitated 184 inter-hospital transfers during the month. Of these, 172 patients were moved between hospitals within Abbottabad, while 12 were transferred to facilities outside the district.

Spokesperson Sajid Iqbal praised the commitment of the Rescue 1122 team, reaffirming the department’s dedication to safeguarding public life and property during emergencies.

