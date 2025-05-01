Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Handles 520 Emergencies In April
Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Rescue 1122 Abbottabad responded to 520 emergency incidents during the month of April 2025, this was disclosed in the monthly performance report issued by District Emergency Officer Jan Muhammad Afridi.
The operations were carried out under the guidance of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Fahad and Regional Director Operations North Arshad Iqbal.
According to the report, Rescue 1122 received a total of 35,485 calls in April. However, 23,594 of these were classified as unnecessary, while 11,371 were dropped calls. Despite the high volume of non-actionable calls, the department maintained an average response time of just seven minutes, delivering prompt and professional assistance to those in need.
DEO Jan Muhammad Afridi noted that the emergency teams provided on-site support and first aid to 452 individuals before transporting them to hospitals.
These responses included medical emergencies, road traffic accidents, fire-related incidents, and other urgent situations such as recovery operations. Sadly, nine lives were lost in the reported emergencies, while a total of 520 individuals were directly affected.
The report also highlighted the continued effectiveness of the referral ambulance service, which facilitated 184 inter-hospital transfers during the month. Of these, 172 patients were moved between hospitals within Abbottabad, while 12 were transferred to facilities outside the district.
Spokesperson Sajid Iqbal praised the commitment of the Rescue 1122 team, reaffirming the department’s dedication to safeguarding public life and property during emergencies.
Recent Stories
NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..
Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam
PSL X: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..
No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad handles 520 emergencies in April4 minutes ago
-
619 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting during two months4 minutes ago
-
Traffic circle DSPs hold meetings to implement new SSP traffic’s directives4 minutes ago
-
Governor pays tribute to martyred CTD personnel in Bannu gunfight4 minutes ago
-
Symposium on “Principles of Humanitarian Action” held at Peshawar university4 minutes ago
-
Int'l “Labour Day” observed in Multan14 minutes ago
-
CM's aide message on Labour Day14 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM pays tribute to workers on International Labour Day14 minutes ago
-
VC MNSUA pays tribute to workers on “Labour Day”14 minutes ago
-
DC approves 8 development cases14 minutes ago
-
Secret document leak reveals Indian intelligence agency RAW planned Pahalgam attack14 minutes ago
-
President, PM discuss security situation14 minutes ago