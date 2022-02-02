Rescue 1122 Abbottabad handles 705 emergencies during January 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad provided its services in 705 emergency situations to save the people and their properties. This was disclosed in the monthly performance report of January 2022

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 Abbottabad provided its services in 705 emergency situations to save the people and their properties. This was disclosed in the monthly performance report of January 2022.

The spokesperson Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Sajid Iqbal informed the media that a total of 34732 calls were received, where 17374 calls were for information and help. District Emergency Officer Imran Khan Yousafzai while informing about the monthly report said that Rescue 1122 Abbottabad provided timely professional services to 504 persons in 705 accidents where the average response time was 6.5 minutes.

According to the details, 19 accidents, 411 medical emergencies and 16 fire incidents, 2 cases of crimes or shootings, 43 incidents of falling or other emergencies, 4 cases of Coronavirus were reported during the month of January.

In addition, during the recent snowfall in the tourist destination Galyat, 50 people were provided first aid on the spot and 160 tourists and their vehicles trapped in the snowfall were also recovered.

705 persons were affected in these emergency incidents out of which 411 persons were shifted to different hospitals after rendering first aid while four people lost their lives.

The performance of referral ambulance services led by Rescue 1122 Abbottabad also improved. During the last month, rescue personnel carried out shifting services from one hospital to another on 156 emergency calls through the referral ambulance service. Out of these, 16 shifting emergencies were carried out to other districts while 140 emergency transfers to different hospitals of district Abbottabad.