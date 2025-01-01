Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Handles Over 5,800 Emergencies In 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Wednesday has issued its annual performance report for the year 2024, highlighting the significant efforts of the emergency service in responding to 5,858 incidents, ensuring the safety of lives and property during critical situations.
According to spokesperson Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Sajid Iqbal, Abbottabad received a total of 435,362 calls over the past year.
District Emergency Officer Arif Khattak, while presenting the report, revealed that the service maintained an average response time of seven minutes and provided timely assistance to 5,964 individuals in various emergencies.
The report detailed that these incidents included road traffic accidents, medical emergencies, fire outbreaks, crimes involving gunshot injuries, and other recovery operations.
A substantial number of emergencies involved medical crises, with 4,522 cases attended to, alongside 613 road accidents, 351 fire incidents, 61 gunshot-related cases, and 307 recovery operations.
Throughout these emergencies, 5,964 individuals were provided initial medical aid and transferred to hospitals for further treatment. Tragically, 71 people lost their lives in these incidents.
District Emergency Officer Arif Khattak emphasized the dedication of the Rescue 1122 Abbottabad team, assuring that they remain committed to serving the community and aim to enhance their services in the future.
He pledged to continue prioritizing the safety and well-being of the residents of Abbottabad with greater determination.
