Rescue 1122 Abbottabad issues emergency plan for Eid al-Adha

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Rescue 1122 Abbottabad on Monday issued an emergency plan for Eid-ul-Adha canceled all rescuer vacations and put them on high alert throughout Abbottabad during the Eid holiday.

According to the details, following the directives of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Ayaz Khan, and Regional Director of Operations North Arshad Iqbal, a special meeting was held at the district office in Abbottabad.

The "Emergency Rescue Plan" issued by Dr. Ayaz Khan and Arshad Iqbal requires all officers and station house in charge to remain at their respective stations, with on-call duty officers instructed to stay alert 24/7.

Rescue 1122 will maintain high alert status during Eid prayers, which are scheduled for 7:45 AM at Eidgah Abbottabad, with services provided in collaboration with the police. Additional duty points include Mandian Missile Chowk, Nathia Gali Jamia Mosque, Nawan Shehr Ilyasi Mosque, and Havellian Amir Muawiya Mosque.

District Emergency Officer Arif Khattak stated that rescuers are deployed across Abbottabad during the Eid holidays, ready to provide full services to the public around the clock.

Rescue points have been established at mosques, Eidgahs, and key locations, including tourist spots Nathia Gali and Ayubia.