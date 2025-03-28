Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Issues Emergency Plan For Eid-ul-Fitr

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad issues emergency plan for Eid-ul-Fitr

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Friday has issued a comprehensive emergency plan for Eid-ul-Fitr, ensuring uninterrupted emergency services during the festive period. All rescuer leaves have been canceled, and personnel will remain on high alert across the district.

A meeting was convened at the Rescue 1122 district office under the chairmanship of District Emergency Officer Jan Muhammad Afridi, which was was attended by senior officials, including the Emergency Officer, Transport Maintenance Inspector, Station House Incharge, and Control Room Incharge.

As per directives from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 Director General Dr. Ayaz Khan and Regional Director of Operations North Arshad Iqbal, all officers and Station House Incharges have been instructed to stay at their respective stations. Additionally, an on-call duty officer will remain on 24/7 alert to respond to emergencies.

To ensure public safety during Eid prayers, Rescue 1122 teams will be stationed at key locations, including Eidgah Abbottabad, Mandian Missile Chowk, Nathia Gali Jamia Masjid, Nawan Shehar Ilyasi Masjid, and Haveliyaan Ameer Muawiya Masjid. The rescue teams will coordinate with Abbottabad police to provide emergency assistance if required.

District Emergency Officer Jan Muhammad emphasized that rescue personnel have been strategically deployed across the city to offer round-the-clock services. He assured the public that Rescue 1122 will remain fully operational to handle any emergency during the Eid holidays.

Rescue Abbottabad spokesperson Sajid Iqbal highlighted the dedication of the rescue staff, stating that personnel will sacrifice their own celebrations to ensure public safety.

