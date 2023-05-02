UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Issues Monthly Performance Report Of April 2023

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 09:07 PM

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad issues monthly performance report of April 2023

District Emergency Officer, Muhammad Arif Khattak on Tuesday while issuing the monthly performance report for April 2023 said that Rescue 1122 Abbottabad provided its services during 567 emergencies and saved precious human lives and property

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :District Emergency Officer, Muhammad Arif Khattak on Tuesday while issuing the monthly performance report for April 2023 said that Rescue 1122 Abbottabad provided its services during 567 emergencies and saved precious human lives and property.

According to the report, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad received 36,019 calls where 19,180 were non-emergency calls.

Muhammad Arif Khattak said that Rescue 1122 Abbottabad provided timely and professional services to 567 people in various emergencies with an average response time.

During the last month, 52 road accidents, 455 medical emergencies, 13 fire incidents, and 3 bullet injuries and 44 other emergencies (recovery), 05 people lost their lives.

Rescue 1122 also shifted 126 patients under referral ambulance services from one hospital to another hospital during emergencies in April, among them, 02 patients were shifted from outside the district and 120 were inside Abbottabad city.

Related Topics

Fire Abbottabad Road April Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Russia summons Polish envoy over embassy school cl ..

Russia summons Polish envoy over embassy school closure

4 minutes ago
 South Korea, US Go Forward With Building Shooting ..

South Korea, US Go Forward With Building Shooting Range for Troops in Changwon - ..

4 minutes ago
 Athens Hopes Austria Will Return 2 Parthenon Fragm ..

Athens Hopes Austria Will Return 2 Parthenon Fragments to Greece

4 minutes ago
 Govt. to continue to raise plight of oppressed Kas ..

Govt. to continue to raise plight of oppressed Kashmiri people at all int'l foru ..

4 minutes ago
 Research and innovation vital to achieve agricultu ..

Research and innovation vital to achieve agriculture development: Cheema

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner, DC visits Thalassemia care center

Commissioner, DC visits Thalassemia care center

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.