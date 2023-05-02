Rescue 1122 Abbottabad issues monthly performance report of April 2023

District Emergency Officer, Muhammad Arif Khattak on Tuesday while issuing the monthly performance report for April 2023 said that Rescue 1122 Abbottabad provided its services during 567 emergencies and saved precious human lives and property

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :District Emergency Officer, Muhammad Arif Khattak on Tuesday while issuing the monthly performance report for April 2023 said that Rescue 1122 Abbottabad provided its services during 567 emergencies and saved precious human lives and property.

According to the report, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad received 36,019 calls where 19,180 were non-emergency calls.

Muhammad Arif Khattak said that Rescue 1122 Abbottabad provided timely and professional services to 567 people in various emergencies with an average response time.

During the last month, 52 road accidents, 455 medical emergencies, 13 fire incidents, and 3 bullet injuries and 44 other emergencies (recovery), 05 people lost their lives.

Rescue 1122 also shifted 126 patients under referral ambulance services from one hospital to another hospital during emergencies in April, among them, 02 patients were shifted from outside the district and 120 were inside Abbottabad city.