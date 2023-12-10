Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Issues Safety Guidelines For Gas Heater Usage

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2023 | 06:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The District Emergency Officer Abbottabad, Muhammad Arif Khattak Sunday has issued important safety guidelines for the use of gas heaters to ensure the well-being of residents.

The guidelines were issued as every year gas leakage and other fire incidents claims dozens of life in inky two districts of Hazara region including Abbottabad and Mansehra during the winter season.

Emphasize the cleanliness of gas heaters and conduct regular checks for potential leaks. Ensure proper room ventilation by keeping windows, doors, or ventilators slightly open.

Maintain a minimum distance of five feet between the heater and flammable objects. Never leave the heater unattended while it is operational, and securely turn it off when leaving the room or the house.

Advocate for limited use of gas heaters, encourage the use of warm clothing, and ensure heaters are turned off before bedtime.

Be vigilant during gas load shedding times to avoid potential overfilling in rooms when gas is restored.Discourage using heaters for drying clothes; restrict their use solely for heating purposes.

Highlight the health risks associated with continuous gas heater use, especially the production of harmful carbon monoxide gas. When using electric heaters, pay careful attention to wiring, sockets, and switch safety. Exercise caution when using coal or wood, ensuring proper disposal of ashes and maintaining fresh air circulation.

Thoroughly extinguish coal or wood embers before going to sleep. In case of a fire or any emergency, residents are urged to contact the Rescue 1122 helpline at 1122 for immediate assistance.

