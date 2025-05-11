Rescue 1122 Abbottabad launches national flag campaign to promote unity & patriotism

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) In a move to foster national unity and patriotism, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad has launched a campaign to hoist the Pakistani flag on all of its stations and emergency vehicles.

The initiative has been undertaken on the special instructions of District Emergency Officer Jan Muhammad Afridi and aims to visually express the spirit of national pride and collective identity.

The campaign is being seen as a symbolic yet powerful gesture that reflects the passion and unity of the Pakistani nation. By displaying the national flag across all Rescue 1122 installations and vehicles in the Abbottabad district, the emergency service is highlighting its commitment not only to public safety but also to national values.

According to Jan Muhammad Afridi, the campaign is more than a ceremonial act. It is a visible expression of solidarity and pride, meant to inspire a greater sense of patriotism among the public. He emphasized that the Pakistani flag represents the country’s honor and identity, and showcasing it proudly strengthens the bond between institutions and the nation.

He further stated that Rescue 1122 Abbottabad is always ready to serve the people in every situation, and this campaign reinforces their unwavering dedication to their duties. With the flag of Pakistan flying high on every station and emergency vehicle, the organization’s resolve has grown even stronger in its mission to serve the nation.