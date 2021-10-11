UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Organizes Training Workshop

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Monday organized a training workshop on first aid, disaster, fire prevention and extinguishing for students and teachers of Government High School No. 2 Abbottabad

Under the direction of Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khatir Ahmed, the training and awareness team supervised by district emergency officer Imran Khan Yousafzai conducted the day long training.

The workshop, which provided first aid, fire prevention and firefighting training, aimed at providing immediate first aid to the patient or injured person before the arrival of Rescue 1122 personnel in case of any emergency.

At the end of the training session, IDO focal person Arshad Masood thanked the Rescue 1122 training team and said that the training workshop will benefit the students and teachers and they will be able to help the people in their area in an emergency.

