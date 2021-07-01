UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Performed 550 Emergency Services During The Month Of June 21

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:41 PM

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad performed 550 emergency services during the month of June 21

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 Abbottabad provided 550 emergency services to public during various rescue operations in month of June 2021 and also performed duties as a frontline soldier to fight against COVID-19 and shifted 13 patients to the various hospitals.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued by Rescue 1122 Abbottabad after releasing the performance report for the month of June 2021.

District Rescue 1122 Officer Imran Khan Yousufzai said that besides during the month of June Rescue 1122 has responded to 550 emergencies including 377 medical services.

He further stated that Rescue 1122 Abbottabad efficiently participated in the rescue work of 58 road accidents, provided first aid to the injured and shifted serious injured to the hospitals.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad also provided the best services to the 377 people during medical emergencies and recovered people, during 53 fire incidents precious household and electronic equipment were saved while provided services to 1 gunfire incident one rooftop collapse incident and one drowning incident.

Abbottabad Rescue 1122 collectively saved 487 people in different incidents and shifted them to various hospitals of the district.

District Rescue officer said that besides other activities our teams also served 13 Coronavirus patients were also shifted to different hospitals.

Joining hands with other departments to fight against the outbreak of COVID-19, Rescue 1122 Haripur has also performed duties of disinfection and chlorination of various public places and roads of the district.

It was also disclosed in the report that during the month of May Rescue 1122 Abbottabad has received 66474 where unfortunately 62187 phone calls were fake or incorrect.

