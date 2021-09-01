Rescue 1122 Abbottabad performed 561 emergency services during August 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Wednesday provided 561 emergency services to the masses during various rescue operations in the month of August 2021 and also performed duties as a frontline soldier to fight against COVID-19. This was disclosed in a press statement issued by Rescue 1122 Abbottabad.

District Rescue 1122 Officer Imran Khan Yousufzai said that during the month of August Rescue 1122 has responded to 561 emergencies including 308 medical services where eight people lost lives at the spot. It was also disclosed that the average response time of the Rescue 1122 Abbottabad remained 7 minutes.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad has also shifted 212 patients to various hospitals of the province wherein various referral emergencies the rescue staff has shifted 196 people in the district and 8 from one district to other.

He further stated that Rescue 1122 Abbottabad efficiently participated in the rescue work of 361 medical emergencies, 46 road accidents, two fire shot injuries, 62 Coronavirus emergencies, 9 fire incidents where precious household and electronic equipment were saved, 51 recovery services and also provided medical facilities to 786 injured provided first aid to the injured and shifted serious injured to the hospitals.

Joining hands with other departments to fight against the outbreak of COVID-19, Rescue 1122 Haripur has also performed duties of disinfection and chlorination of various public places and roads of the district.