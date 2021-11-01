UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Provides Services In 467 Emergencies During Last Month

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 05:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 Abbottabad has provided emergency services to 467 cases during various rescue operations during the month of October and also performed duties as a frontline to fight against COVID-19.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Rescue 1122 Abbottabad on Monday.

District Rescue 1122 Officer Imran Khan Yousufzai said that during the month of October, Rescue 1122 has responded to 467 emergencies including 387 medical services where one person lost life at the spot.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad has also provided first aid to 387 injured persons and shifted them to various hospitals wherein owing to the various referral emergencies the rescue staff has shifted 143 people in the district hospitals while 21 from one district to another district hospital.

He further stated that Rescue 1122 Abbottabad efficiently participated in the rescue work of 367 medical emergencies, 28 road accidents, one fire shot injury and 05 coronavirus emergencies, 14 fire incidents where precious household and electronic equipment were saved, 42 recovery services and also provided medical facilities to 367 injured provided first aid to the injured and shifted serious injured to the hospitals.

Joining hands with other departments to fight against the outbreak of COVID-19, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad has also performed duties of disinfection and chlorination of various public places and roads of the district.

