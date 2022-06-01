UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Provides Services In 595 Emergencies During May

Published June 01, 2022

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad provided its services in 595 accidents to save precious human lives and their properties

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 Abbottabad provided its services in 595 accidents to save precious human lives and their properties.

This was disclosed in the monthly performance report of May 2022.

The spokesperson of Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Sajid Iqbal informed the media that a total of 44108 calls were received, where 21393 calls were fake. District Emergency Officer Imran Khan Yousafzai while informing about the monthly report said that Rescue 1122 Abbottabad provided timely professional services and response time remained at 6.30.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad provided its emergency services to 473 persons in accidents where four people have lost their lives in different incidents.

According to the details, 64 accidents, 362 medical emergencies, 130 fire incidents, 4 cases of shooting, and 35 incidents of falling or other emergencies during the month of May.

The performance of referral ambulance services led by Rescue 1122 Abbottabad also improved. During the last month provided 595 services to the people while 362 people were shifted to hospitals during the emergency calls.

The referral ambulance service shifted 175 from one hospital to another, out of these, 12 shifting emergencies were carried out to other districts while 163 emergency transfers to different hospitals of district Abbottabad.

