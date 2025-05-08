Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Putted On High Alert Amid Bad Weather, National Situation
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) In the light of prevailing national situation and continued heavy rainfall, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad has been placed on 24/7 high alert. The directive was issued by District Emergency Officer Jan Muhammad Afridi here Thursday, following instructions from Director General Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Fahad and Regional Director Operations North Arshad Iqbal.
Rescue teams across the district have been instructed to remain on high alert and ready to respond to any emergency caused by inclement weather or other potential incidents.
The public has been urged to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.
Motorists are advised to drive slowly, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and keep headlights switched on during rainfall.
Authorities have advised residents that in case of any loss of life or property due to the ongoing weather conditions, they should immediately contact the Rescue 1122 helpline by dialing 1122. The helpline service is free of charge.
If the main helpline is unavailable, citizens can call the alternate number 09929310560 for emergency assistance.
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad remains fully equipped and ready to tackle any natural disaster or emergency situation to ensure the safety and well-being of the public.
