Rescue 1122 Abbottabad receive 47,124 calls during Nov

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Thursday provided its services in 534 accidents to people on various emergency calls to save their lives and property during the month of November 2022.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad spokesman Sajid Iqbal while briefing the media about the monthly report of November 2022 said that a total of 47,124 calls were received out of which 19,570 were fake and 27,019 were dropped.

The Rescue service provided its timely and professional emergency services with an average response time of 6 minutes and 20 seconds to 534 people.

According to the details during the month of November 2022, 43 incidents of road accidents, 424 medical emergencies, 22 fire incidents, 06 of crime or shooting and 39 incidents of other emergencies (recovery) took place.

A total of 511 people were affected where 8 people died in these emergencies while 424 people after being rescued and given first aid later shifted to the hospital.

Rescue 1122 on 146 emergency calls carried out shifting services from one hospital to another through the referral ambulance service, 04 patients were shifted to outside the district while during 148 emergencies, patients were shifted to different hospitals in Abbottabad city.