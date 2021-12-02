UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Receives 47672 Calls In November

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:10 AM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 Abbottabad on Wednesday received 47672 telephone calls whereas 41519 calls were regarding information and request for a response in an emergency during the month of November.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad also provided 443 emergency services to the masses during various rescue operations and also performed duties as a frontline soldier to fight against COVID-19 during the said time, said a news release issued here.

District Rescue 1122 Officer Imran Khan Yousufzai said during the month of November, Rescue 1122 has responded to 443 emergencies including 366 medical services while four people lost life on the spot, adding, the response time of the Rescue 1122 remained 6.5 minutes.

According to the breakup of the services being provided by the Rescue 1122 Abbottabad for different emergencies included traffic accidents 31, medical emergencies 366, fire incidents 17, building collapse one, gunshots three, other emergencies 24 and one coronavirus victim handling.

It was mentioned that the Rescue 1122 service had also improved its Referal Ambulance Service, during the month of November, where on telephone calls they provided shifting services to 157 patients within Abbottabad whereas nine patients were shifted to the other districts and 148 patients to various hospitals of the district Abbottabad.

Joining hands with other departments to fight against the spread of COVID-19, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad also performed duties of disinfection and chlorination of various public places and roads of the district.

