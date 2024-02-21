Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Recovers 10 Stranded Tourist Vehicles From Snow From Galyat
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Rescue 1122 Abbottabad recovered 10 vehicles of tourists and locals who were trapped in snow at Toheedabad Galyat late Tuesday night.
During the three days long continuous heavy snowfall spell, Galyat and surrounding areas received up to 3 feet of snow which has blocked roads and communication links but still a large number of tourists reached in the region to enjoy the live snowfall.
According to the Rescue 1122 sources, tourists' vehicles became stranded between Tohidabad and Kundala due to heavy snowfall in the region where Rescue 1122 teams arrived at the scene and initiated rescue operations to assist the stuck vehicles.
More than 10 vehicles were successfully pulled out from the snow-affected area, among those affected were tourists and locals who found themselves caught in the snow-covered roads.
Rescue 1122 facilitated the passenger vehicles in a convoy towards their intended destinations, ensuring their safety amidst challenging conditions. The attraction of snowfall in Galyat has fascinated a significant number of tourists to the region,
District administration and Rescue 1122 have warned citizens about the increased risk of sliding on snow-covered roads, they urged them to follow the guidelines while travelling in the hilly terrain.
Tourists have also been advised to promptly contact Rescue 1122 in case of emergencies, ensuring timely assistance during their visit.
Recent Stories
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab
Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal
Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Weather in KP to be cold, partly cloudy16 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life16 minutes ago
-
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void27 minutes ago
-
Six buildings sealed36 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against drug smugglers continued46 minutes ago
-
200-kg unhealthy meat discarded1 hour ago
-
Health deptt stops MTI Hospitals BOGs from taking major decisions1 hour ago
-
Thousands of Kashmiris languishing in jails belie Indian claims of peace in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah1 hour ago
-
India urged to fulfill its promise of granting right to self determination to IIOJK people1 hour ago
-
Man gunned down2 hours ago
-
300 kites recovered2 hours ago
-
Man killed his fellow to death3 hours ago