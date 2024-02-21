Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Recovers 10 Stranded Tourist Vehicles From Snow From Galyat

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad recovers 10 stranded tourist vehicles from Snow from Galyat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Rescue 1122 Abbottabad recovered 10 vehicles of tourists and locals who were trapped in snow at Toheedabad Galyat late Tuesday night.

During the three days long continuous heavy snowfall spell, Galyat and surrounding areas received up to 3 feet of snow which has blocked roads and communication links but still a large number of tourists reached in the region to enjoy the live snowfall.

According to the Rescue 1122 sources, tourists' vehicles became stranded between Tohidabad and Kundala due to heavy snowfall in the region where Rescue 1122 teams arrived at the scene and initiated rescue operations to assist the stuck vehicles.

More than 10 vehicles were successfully pulled out from the snow-affected area, among those affected were tourists and locals who found themselves caught in the snow-covered roads.

Rescue 1122 facilitated the passenger vehicles in a convoy towards their intended destinations, ensuring their safety amidst challenging conditions. The attraction of snowfall in Galyat has fascinated a significant number of tourists to the region,

District administration and Rescue 1122 have warned citizens about the increased risk of sliding on snow-covered roads, they urged them to follow the guidelines while travelling in the hilly terrain.

Tourists have also been advised to promptly contact Rescue 1122 in case of emergencies, ensuring timely assistance during their visit.

Related Topics

Snow Abbottabad Visit Vehicles Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls nul ..

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

4 hours ago
 US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

12 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

12 hours ago
 AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

12 hours ago
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

13 hours ago
 Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

13 hours ago
 SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold worksh ..

SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop

13 hours ago
 Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

13 hours ago
 Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

13 hours ago
 Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny dea ..

Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan