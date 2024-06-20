Rescue 1122 Abbottabad releases performance report for Eid-ul-adha 2024

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad on Thursday has released its performance report for Eid-ul-Adha 2024

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Rescue 1122 Abbottabad on Thursday has released its performance report for Eid-ul-Adha 2024.

The report was issued by Sajid Iqbal, spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Abbottabad disclosed that during the three days of Eid-ul-Adha, Rescue 1122 responded to a total of 92 emergencies.

These emergencies included 49 medical incidents, 13 road traffic accidents, 25 fire-related incidents, and 5 various recovery operations.

A total of 76 patients were safely shifted to hospitals and provided with on-site medical assistance. Unfortunately, there was one fatality on the spot.

To enhance their operations during the holiday, Rescue 1122 established 8 additional key points across Abbottabad. All emergency responses were closely monitored by District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak, ensuring efficient and timely assistance to those in need.