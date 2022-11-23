Rescue 1122 Abbottabad rescues victims in 5 road accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Wednesday rendered its services in five different traffic accidents and two recovery emergencies. Rescue teams timely responded to various road accidents at Salhad, Upper Salhad, Salhad Check Post, Banda Pir Khan and Old board Office and rescued 11 injured.

According to the details, 11 injured people including women and children were shifted to the Ayub Medical Complex (ATH) and District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad after giving them first aid.

The rescue and recovery team also recovered the Suzuki carry and the Suzuki van from the gorge at Salhad and Banda Pir Khan and handed them over to the owners. The injured were identified as Sardar Tanoli of Lasan Nawab, Sidique, Nadeem and Yasir.