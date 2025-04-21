Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Responds To 102 Emergencies In A Week
Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) District Emergency Officer Jan Muhammad Afridi on Monday has released the weekly performance report of Rescue 1122 Abbottabad, highlighting the department's prompt response and efficiency in handling emergencies.
According to the report, the Rescue 1122 Control Room received a total of 7,680 calls during the past week. Out of these, 102 were genuine emergency calls, leading to the successful rescue of 87 individuals.
The emergencies included 5 traffic accidents, 83 medical emergencies, 5 fire-related incidents, and 9 miscellaneous (recovery) emergencies.
Furthermore, 42 patients were shifted to various hospitals under the referral emergency protocol to ensure timely and advanced medical care.
District Emergency Officer Jan Muhammad Afridi lauded the dedication and performance of the rescue personnel. He emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards in emergency response and directed staff to continue providing timely and quality rescue services to the public.
