Rescue 1122 Abbottabad responds to 130 emergencies in a week, rescues 101 people

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) District Emergency Officer Abbottabad Jan Muhammad Afridi has released the weekly performance report of Rescue 1122 Abbottabad, highlighting the department's swift response to various emergencies.

According to the report, the Rescue 1122 Control Room received a total of 7,092 calls over the past week. Out of these, 130 were genuine emergency calls, resulting in the successful rescue of 101 individuals.

The emergencies included 7 road traffic accidents, 95 medical cases, 18 fire incidents, and 10 miscellaneous recovery operations. In addition, 42 patients were shifted to different hospitals under referral emergencies to ensure they received advanced medical care.

Commending the dedication of the rescue teams, District Emergency Officer Jan Muhammad Afridi urged personnel to maintain their commitment to providing timely and efficient emergency services to the public in all situations.