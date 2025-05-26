Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Responds To 130 Emergencies In A Week, Rescues 101 People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad responds to 130 emergencies in a week, rescues 101 people

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) District Emergency Officer Abbottabad Jan Muhammad Afridi has released the weekly performance report of Rescue 1122 Abbottabad, highlighting the department's swift response to various emergencies.

According to the report, the Rescue 1122 Control Room received a total of 7,092 calls over the past week. Out of these, 130 were genuine emergency calls, resulting in the successful rescue of 101 individuals.

The emergencies included 7 road traffic accidents, 95 medical cases, 18 fire incidents, and 10 miscellaneous recovery operations. In addition, 42 patients were shifted to different hospitals under referral emergencies to ensure they received advanced medical care.

Commending the dedication of the rescue teams, District Emergency Officer Jan Muhammad Afridi urged personnel to maintain their commitment to providing timely and efficient emergency services to the public in all situations.

Recent Stories

UAE, Paraguay Presidents explore ways to strengthe ..

UAE, Paraguay Presidents explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties

1 minute ago
 From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty ..

From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty Is Crippling Fruit Farmers in ..

48 minutes ago
 Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years

Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years

1 hour ago
 UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representa ..

UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representatives from 30 countries

1 hour ago
 Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors

Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Busin ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Business Council

2 hours ago
World Utilities Congress opens tomorrow in Abu Dha ..

World Utilities Congress opens tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign M ..

Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign MoU to strengthen cooperation

2 hours ago
 Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Financ ..

Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister

2 hours ago
 G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s respons ..

G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s responsible AI innovation future

3 hours ago
 PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant o ..

PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency

3 hours ago
 Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan