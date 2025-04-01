Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Responds To 18 Emergencies On First Day Of Eid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2025 | 11:10 AM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Rescue 1122 Abbottabad remained active on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr, responding to 18 emergency incidents under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Jan Muhammad Afridi.
Following the directives of Provincial Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation, and Settlement Malik Naik Muhammad Khan, Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 Dr.
Ayaz Khan, and Regional Director Operations North Arshad Iqbal, emergency teams provided timely assistance across the district.
According to Rescue 1122 officials, the emergencies included 11 medical cases, three road traffic accidents, three fire incidents, and one recovery operation. A total of 15 individuals were affected and were transported to various hospitals in Abbottabad for medical treatment.
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad remains committed to ensuring public safety and providing emergency services round the clock.
Recent Stories
Wildfire in California prompts evacuations in multiple counties
Burst gas pipe sparks colossal fire in Malaysia
Pfizer opens research and development centre in Beijing
Korea's exports rise 3.1% on-year to US$58.3 billion in March
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Iraq, Algeria a ..
Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother
Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother
Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad responds to 18 emergencies on first day of Eid4 minutes ago
-
Indian troops martyr five Kashmiris in March4 minutes ago
-
Health Experts Caution against overindulgence in Sweet treats after Ramadan5 minutes ago
-
Vermicelli traditional delight of Eid celebrations across Pakistan25 minutes ago
-
Uzma Kardar extends warm Eid wishes, emphasizes unity, tolerance45 minutes ago
-
Eid festivities continue on second day, recreational spots witness huge rush1 hour ago
-
One dead, several injured near club road Islamabad1 hour ago
-
4 killed in Tando Allahahyar road mishap12 hours ago
-
Targeted operation against dacoits underway in Katcha areas12 hours ago
-
3 killed, one injured in Hub road accident12 hours ago
-
Kohat city undergoes transformation under Abdul Hadi Chitrali's leadership13 hours ago
-
Bilwal offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in ancestors of Bhutto family graveyard13 hours ago