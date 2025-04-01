Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Responds To 18 Emergencies On First Day Of Eid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad responds to 18 emergencies on first day of Eid

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Rescue 1122 Abbottabad remained active on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr, responding to 18 emergency incidents under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Jan Muhammad Afridi.

Following the directives of Provincial Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation, and Settlement Malik Naik Muhammad Khan, Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 Dr.

Ayaz Khan, and Regional Director Operations North Arshad Iqbal, emergency teams provided timely assistance across the district.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the emergencies included 11 medical cases, three road traffic accidents, three fire incidents, and one recovery operation. A total of 15 individuals were affected and were transported to various hospitals in Abbottabad for medical treatment.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad remains committed to ensuring public safety and providing emergency services round the clock.

Recent Stories

Wildfire in California prompts evacuations in mult ..

Wildfire in California prompts evacuations in multiple counties

15 minutes ago
 Burst gas pipe sparks colossal fire in Malaysia

Burst gas pipe sparks colossal fire in Malaysia

60 minutes ago
 Pfizer opens research and development centre in Be ..

Pfizer opens research and development centre in Beijing

1 hour ago
 Korea's exports rise 3.1% on-year to US$58.3 billi ..

Korea's exports rise 3.1% on-year to US$58.3 billion in March

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2025

2 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wish ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

9 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Iraq, Algeria a ..

11 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on ..

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother

13 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother

14 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

14 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence ..

Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan