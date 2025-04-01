Rescue 1122 Abbottabad responds to 18 emergencies on first day of Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Rescue 1122 Abbottabad remained active on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr, responding to 18 emergency incidents under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Jan Muhammad Afridi.

Following the directives of Provincial Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation, and Settlement Malik Naik Muhammad Khan, Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 Dr.

Ayaz Khan, and Regional Director Operations North Arshad Iqbal, emergency teams provided timely assistance across the district.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the emergencies included 11 medical cases, three road traffic accidents, three fire incidents, and one recovery operation. A total of 15 individuals were affected and were transported to various hospitals in Abbottabad for medical treatment.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad remains committed to ensuring public safety and providing emergency services round the clock.