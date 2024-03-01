Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Responds To 348 Emergency Incidents In February

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Rescue 1122 Abbottabad responded to 348 emergency incidents during February 2024, striving to safeguard lives and properties across the district. This was disclosed in the monthly performance report.

The spokesperson of Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Sajid Iqbal stated that we received a total of 31,130 calls in February, with 14,449 classified as unnecessary.

He further said that 31 road traffic accidents, 271 medical emergencies, 18 fire incidents, and 24 other rescue situations occurred.

Unfortunately, six people have been lost amidst these occurrences.

During last month a total of 348 people were affected by these emergency incidents.

However, the swift response of Rescue 1122 ensured the rescue and initial medical assistance of 329 individuals before their transfer to hospitals for further treatment.

Furthermore, referral ambulance services facilitated the transfer of patients between hospitals in 118 emergency calls.

