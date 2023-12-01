Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Responds To 365 Emergencies In Nov 2023

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad responds to 365 emergencies in Nov 2023

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Friday provided emergency services in a total of 365 incidents throughout the month of November 2023. This was disclosed in a monthly performance report issued by the District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak here Friday.

During this period, the rescue service received a substantial total of 33,285 calls, which included 15,474 unnecessary and dropped calls. District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak, in his monthly report, highlighted that Rescue 1122 Abbottabad effectively delivered timely professional services in 365 incidents, maintaining an impressive average response time of 7 minutes.

Throughout the month, the Rescue 1122 handled the emergencies that included 45 medical cases related to road traffic accidents, 283 fire incidents, and 21 other emergencies (recoveries), with 13 incidents involving various critical situations.

Tragically, 10 persons lost their lives during these incidents.

A total of 365 individuals were affected by these emergency situations, and the efficient response of Rescue 1122 Abbottabad led to the successful rescue and transfer of 344 individuals to hospitals after providing initial medical aid.

The referral ambulance services of Rescue 1122 Abbottabad were effectively provided in November where the rescue personnel handled a total of 127 emergency calls through the referral ambulance service, facilitating the seamless transfer of patients from one hospital to another for enhanced treatment across various hospitals in the district.

