Rescue 1122 Abbottabad responds to 483 emergencies in October

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak and following directives from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Director General Dr. Ayaz Khan and Regional Director Operations North Arshad Iqbal, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad provided critical emergency services throughout October, responding to 483 incidents.

According to Rescue 1122 Abbottabad’s monthly performance report, the service received a total of 38,527 calls in October. Of these, 21,311 were unnecessary calls, and 16,733 were dropped. Spokesperson Sajid Iqbal reported that 483 emergencies required direct response, with the team achieving an average response time of seven minutes.

The breakdown of emergencies included 57 road traffic accidents, 375 medical emergencies, 19 fire incidents, and 30 other recovery operations. A total of five deaths occurred across these incidents, with 445 individuals receiving timely rescue and initial medical aid before being transferred to local hospitals.

The report also highlighted the role of the referral ambulance services in Abbottabad, which facilitated the inter-hospital transfer of patients in 149 cases. Of these, seven cases required transfers to hospitals outside the district, while 142 were managed within Abbottabad.