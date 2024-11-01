Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Responds To 483 Emergencies In October
Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak and following directives from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Director General Dr. Ayaz Khan and Regional Director Operations North Arshad Iqbal, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad provided critical emergency services throughout October, responding to 483 incidents.
According to Rescue 1122 Abbottabad’s monthly performance report, the service received a total of 38,527 calls in October. Of these, 21,311 were unnecessary calls, and 16,733 were dropped. Spokesperson Sajid Iqbal reported that 483 emergencies required direct response, with the team achieving an average response time of seven minutes.
The breakdown of emergencies included 57 road traffic accidents, 375 medical emergencies, 19 fire incidents, and 30 other recovery operations. A total of five deaths occurred across these incidents, with 445 individuals receiving timely rescue and initial medical aid before being transferred to local hospitals.
The report also highlighted the role of the referral ambulance services in Abbottabad, which facilitated the inter-hospital transfer of patients in 149 cases. Of these, seven cases required transfers to hospitals outside the district, while 142 were managed within Abbottabad.
Recent Stories
US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail
Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes
Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design
Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
137 profiteers held in week long crackdowns1 minute ago
-
KP govt’s focuses on Politics not governance: KP Governor1 minute ago
-
DC announces local holiday on Sakhi Jam Datar Urs1 minute ago
-
Food authority recovers 600 kg unwholesome organ meat1 minute ago
-
Secretary market committee arrested for bribery1 minute ago
-
KPCTA to set up KP Pavilion at Lok Mela Islamabad1 minute ago
-
CM congratulates Hindu community on Diwali2 minutes ago
-
CM condemns Mustang school bombing2 minutes ago
-
CS visits Bannu, reviews preparations for anti-polio campaign11 minutes ago
-
SAU highlights pioneering research in Advanced Bone Healing Treatments for pets11 minutes ago
-
Qaiser urges Muslim Ummah to adopt joint strategy to address Palestine, IIOJK people issues11 minutes ago
-
Governor for reducing gas load shedding11 minutes ago