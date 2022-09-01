UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Response Time Remains 6.15 Minutes During August 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 07:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Thursday provided its services in 558 accidents to the people on various emergency calls to save their lives and property during the month of August 2022.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad spokesman Sajid Iqbal while briefing about the monthly report of August 2022 said that a total of 30955 calls were received where 23288 calls were fake, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad has provided its timely and professional emergency services with an average response time of 6 minutes and 15 seconds to 558 people.

According to the details during the month of August, 29 incidents of road traffic accidents, 425 incidents of medical emergencies, 02 incidents of fires, 09 incidents of crime or shooting and 75 incidents of other emergencies (recovery) took place.

A total of 558 people were affected in these emergencies while 452 people after being rescued and given first aid later shifted to the hospital. In these accidents, 02 people lost their lives on the spot. Rescue 22 11 Abbottabad-led referral ambulance services also improved their performance.

Rescue 1122 on 196 emergency calls carried out shifting services from one hospital to another through the referral ambulance service during the month of August, 14 patients were shifted outside the district while during 182 emergencies, patients were shifted to different hospitals in Abbottabad city.

