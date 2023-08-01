Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Saves Lives In 664 Emergencies During July 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad saves lives in 664 emergencies during July 2023

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The dedicated team of Rescue 1122 in Abbottabad, led by District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak Tuesday while issuing the monthly performance report disclosed that they responded to a total of 664 emergencies, providing timely and professional assistance to those in need.

The report further revealed that during July, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad received an overwhelming number of calls, totaling 38,700. Among these, 17,387 were identified as unnecessary calls, while an alarming 20,649 calls were fake. The team demonstrated remarkable responsiveness, with an average response time of just 7 minutes.

The emergencies attended by Rescue 1122 in Abbottabad during the past month varied in nature. There were 52 medical emergencies due to road traffic accidents, 536 fire incidents, and 65 other critical situations, including recoveries.

Unfortunately, seven people lost their lives in the course of these incidents, highlighting the importance of the swift and efficient rescue efforts the report stated that, a total, of 664 people were affected by these emergencies, and Rescue 1122 managed to rescue and provide initial medical aid to them.

Additionally, 969 patients were rescued provided first aid and shifted to hospitals for further medical attention.

Rescue 1122 team rendered excellent services to the public during heavy monsoon rains and the month of Muharram, further improving their reputation as a reliable emergency response agency.

During July, Rescue 1122 successfully shifted a total of 201 emergency calls from one hospital to another through referral service, optimizing the distribution of resources for better care. Among these referrals, 11 emergencies were transferred to external districts, while 190 emergencies were referred to different hospitals within Abbottabad.

