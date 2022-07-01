Rescue 1122 Abbottabad served in 606 accidents in June only

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 Abbottabad has provided its services in 606 accidents to the people on various emergency calls to save their lives and property during the month of June only.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad spokesman Sajid Iqbal while briefing about the monthly report of June 2022 said that a total of 41774 calls were received where 22563 calls were fake, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad has provided its timely and professional emergency services with an average response time of 6 minutes and 25 seconds to 606 people.

According to the details during the month of June 2022, 41 incidents of road traffic accidents, 436 incidents of medical emergencies, 88 incidents of fires, 01 incidents of crime or shooting and 40 incidents of other emergencies (recovery) took place.

A total of 606 people were affected in these emergencies while 493 people after being rescued and given first aid later shifted to the hospital. In these accidents, 08 people lost their lives on the spot. Rescue 22 11 Abbottabad led referral ambulance services also improved their performance.

Rescue 1122 on 189 emergency calls carried out shifting services from one hospital to another through the referral ambulance service, 06 patients were shifted to outside the district while during 183 emergencies, patients were shifted to different hospitals in Abbottabad city.